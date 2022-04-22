Brazil's Economy Minister says Europe keen on Mercosur deal

22nd Friday, April 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Guedes noticed less resistance from countries like France and Belgium to close a partnership with Brazil

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes Thursday said he had heard from European representatives a renewed interest in closing a trade deal with Mercosur.

“Conversations are more concrete and fluid,” explained Guedes during a press conference in Washington DC, where he is taking part in International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings.

“Countries are understanding that Brazil is a key player in the world's food and energy security,” the minister stressed. He added he sensed less resistance from countries like France and Belgium to close a partnership with Brazil.

Guedes pointed out that the disruptions generated by the war in Ukraine have caused more countries to look to Brazil as an option to supply food and fuel, which brings on new possibilities for the country to grow, given its distance from the U.S. and Europe and also for its international neutrality.

Guedes expressed that Brazil was against Russia's invasion of Ukraine but also affirmed that Brazil is against economic sanctions against Moscow, according to media reports in the South American country.

“Guedes stated that Brazil is in favor of dialogue with Russia to negotiate an end to the conflict,” reported Record's correspondent in Washington quoted by ANSA.

Guedes received a letter last week from his Russian colleague Anton Siluanov requesting Brazil's support before the G20, IMF, and World Bank.

President Jair Bolsonaro has already declared his country's neutrality regarding the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. Bolsonaro had already expressed his “solidarity” with Russia when speaking to the press Feb. 26 at the Kremlin, where he was welcomed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Brazil's Foreign Ministry placed all documents regarding that trip under the seal of secrecy. Brazil is heavily dependent on Russian fertilizers for its own agrifood output.