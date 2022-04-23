New BAS aircraft to ensure transport between Falklands and Antarctica

The replacement aircraft will be modified by Field Aerospace, for BAS's need to operate in extreme environments and should be delivered by April 2024.

The British Antarctic Survey has signed a contract for a replacement aircraft to ensure transport between the Falkland Islands or South America to the research station at Rothera, Antarctica. The contract was signed by Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of BAS, Nigel Bird, Director of Major Programs at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Brian Love, Chief Commercial Officer, Field Aerospace

The Antarctic Infrastructure Modernization Program, (AIMP) is transforming how BAS conducts frontier science. Commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), which is part of UKRI, this long-term program provides a world-leading capability to ensure that Britain remains at the forefront of climate, biodiversity, and ocean research in the Polar Regions.

The AIMP represents the largest UK government investment in polar science infrastructure since the 1980s and has seen the commissioning of the new polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of BAS, said: “The procurement of this replacement aircraft will ensure that the British Antarctic Survey can continue to provide air transport capability to Antarctica. The investment enables us to carry out world-leading scientific research in the Polar Regions.”

Brian Love, Chief Commercial Officer, Field Aerospace, said: “We are both excited and proud to work with BAS again.” said Brian Love, Chief Commercial Officer, Field Aerospace. “Our experience and commitment to innovative solutions make Field Aerospace perfectly suited to aid British Antarctic Survey with this modernization program.”