”Recognition '82’,” special edition gin to commemorate Falklands War and Chatham Dockyard workers

23rd Saturday, April 2022 - 10:10 UTC Full article

The Dockyard was home to the ‘Stand-by Squadron’, frigates poised to replace warships allocated to the Falklands task force.

A Kent distillery has created a Navy strength gin to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. “Recognition ‘82” has been made by the Copper Rivet Distillery based at Chatham Dockyard, which played an important role in the conflict.

In 1982, Chatham’s craftsmen and women, working at the Dockyard, joined the war effort and provided support to the Royal Navy in a variety of ways. Despite government plans to close the Dockyard, the war meant it stayed open until 1984.

The Dockyard workforce was placed on a 24-hour working day to cope with the volume of work involved in preparing the ships and submarines for recommissioning.

The Historic Dockyard is commemorating the 40th anniversary with a photographic exhibition, gallery display and digital exhibition, open until June.

Dockyard Gin – Recognition ’82 is a special Navy Strength (57% ABV) edition of Copper Rivet Distillery’s Dockyard Gin to honor the commitment of Dockyard workers.

It has been made in the first patented gin still for more than 100 years – the Banik Still and produced at Copper Rivet's Pumphouse Number 5 which was once part of the Royal Naval Dockyard.

The sales will be raising money for the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity, with £5 from every bottle donated. The selling price of a 50cl bottle is £35

Stephen Russell, founder and commercial director of Copper Rivet Distillery, said: “People who know us well, know that we don’t do special edition gins but seeing our roots here in the Dockyard, the inspiration we’ve taken from the heritage and tradition of craftsmanship and our continued links with the Royal Navy, the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War was an anniversary which couldn’t be ignored.

”We’re delighted to have partnered with the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity on this, our first every Navy Strength edition of Dockyard Gin”

Copper Rivet is one of the few distilleries in the UK that undertakes the complete process of brewing and distilling from grain to glass, using grain grown on the Isle of Sheppey.