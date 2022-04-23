UK reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital next week

The British embassy premises are currently being made secure before staff return, starting with the UK Ambassador Melinda Simmons

The UK government will re-open the British embassy in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv next week. The embassy was forced to temporarily close due to Russia’s full-scale and illegal invasion. A contingent of British staff remained in western Ukraine to provide humanitarian and other support.

The Prime Minister on Friday confirmed the embassy is set to re-open next week, dependent on the security situation.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pointed out “the extraordinary fortitude and success of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces, means we will shortly be re-opening our British Embassy in Kyiv.

”I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period“.

In related news Foreign secretary Liz Truss issued a statement on the largest ever World Bank financial commitment to low income countries suffering the consequences from the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“The UK and our partners have secured the largest ever World Bank financial commitment to low income countries around the world.

“It will provide US$ 170bn over the next 15 months with US$ 50bn delivered by the end of June, supporting countries faced with economic hardship as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s bombardment across Ukraine has brought exports from the world’s breadbasket almost entirely to a halt, leading to steep price rises and jeopardizing livelihoods across the globe.

“Through this support we are standing together with the most vulnerable countries in the face of Russian barbarism. The UK has led by stepping up our support through the World Bank, including nearly US$ 1bn in loan guarantees so the Bank can lend more to Ukraine without taking resources away from rest of world.

“Despite Russia’s refusal to take responsibility for its actions, the UK and World Bank partners this week have delivered for the people of Ukraine and for the wider world”.