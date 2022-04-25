Nicaragua expels OAS mission from its territory

The OAS represents “the decadence of an institution reduced to servitude to the Yankee,” Moncada said

The Nicaraguan regime of former Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega Sunday announced the delegation of the Organization of American States (OAS) had been stripped of its diplomatic credentials and thus expelled from the country.

Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada explained the decision had been made because the OAS does not contribute to the union of the region, nor does it respect the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples.

“This diabolical organism will not have offices in our country either. Its headquarters have been closed. Nicaragua is nobody's colony,” Moncada said.

“We communicate that Nicaragua expels the Organization of American States, the people and Government have denounced and continue to denounce the shameful condition of one of the political instruments of intervention and domination of the US State Department, wrongly called OAS,” Moncada added.

In line with Managua's Nov. 19, 2021, decision to leave the OAS, “we also communicate that as of this date we cease to be part of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity: Permanent Council, Commissions, Meetings, Summits of the Americas,” he went on.

”We withdraw the credentials of our representatives, the comrades: Orlando Tardencilla, Iván Lara, and Maicol Cambell, we will not have a presence in this diabolical instrument (...) Neither will this infamous organization have offices in our country. Its headquarters have been closed. Nicaragua is not anyone's colony,“ the Nicaraguan minister also explained.

”We have disowned this instrument of colonial administration that does not represent the sovereign union of our Caribbean America and is a Yankee instrument to violate rights and independence, sponsoring interventions and invasions, legitimizing coups d'état in diverse modalities,“ the Nicaraguan official elaborated.

”We ratify our respect, affection and recognition to Cuba and Venezuela, as well as to the peoples who wage their struggles and have accompanied us (...) We feel free from the repeated insolence of the employees of the Yankee State Department who represent servility, lackeyism, surrender, the decadence of an institution reduced to servitude to the Yankee,” Moncada also pointed out.