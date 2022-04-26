BFSAI command at Falklands commemorates Liberation of South Georgia

26th Tuesday, April 2022 - 09:38 UTC Full article

Raising the flag in South Georgia

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands, commemorated on Monday 25th April the 40th anniversary of the liberation of South Georgia.

A first victory against the invading forces which anticipated the recovery of the Falkland Islands by the Task Force on 14th June, following the surrender of the Argentine invaders.

Codenamed ‘Operation Paraquat’ the role of retaking South Georgia was undertaken by force elements of the SAS, SBS (special forces) and 42 Commando Royal Marines along with Royal Navy vessels, leading to the island being restored once again to British sovereignty.

The garrison at Leith Harbor, to the north of Grytviken, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Alfredo Astiz, surrendered on April 26.

Forty years on, HMS Forth regularly patrols South Georgia, monitoring the Marine Protected Area around the Islands. Integrating with the Royal Air Force A400M, HMS Forth monitors and protects this unique environment from the damaging effects of illegal fishing.