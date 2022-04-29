Queen's birthday with 800 guests in Buenos Aires; special tribute to Falklands Veterans from both sides

29th Friday, April 2022 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Ambassador Kirsty Hayes addressing the more than 800 guests at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

With over 800 guests the British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated on Thursday both the birthday, and Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. The celebration took place at the official residence of Ambassador Kirsty Hayes, who hosted members of the Argentine federal and provincial governments, lawmakers from all parties, business people, diplomats, academics, artists, journalists and other representatives from the community.

In her speech Ambassador Hayes underlined some of the milestones of the seventy years reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who last February became the first British monarch to have reached seven decades on the throne, dedicated to public service of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has done 260 official visits, and as such can be said to be the main diplomat of the UK. During her time from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, fourteen prime ministers have been in office and seven Popes, including Francis. She has received over 3,5 million letters, her image can be seen in bills of 35 different countries, and has a family of four children, eight grand children and 12 great grand children plus her Corgi dogs, the preferred regal breed.

”And although I am not a football fan, in honor to Argentina, the Queen since her birth has been contemporary of 21 World Cups, and during her reign 17 World Cups, and one more next November,“ Hayes said.

The Ambassador also outlined some of the areas of close collaboration between the UK and Argentina, such as protection of human rights and climate change, mentioning the fact that president Alberto Fernandez and several cabinet ministers attended the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, underscoring the importance of such an objective.

But, added ambassador Hayes, ”besides coincidences and things in common, as in any relation between countries, we have our differences, and this is a very significant year.

“It is forty years since the saddest history page of relations between Argentines and British, Dates which bring painful memories to many families and which sensitizes all of those of us who work to build bridges between our nations. We remember those who died during the South Atlantic conflict, some nine hundred human beings, fighting for one or another side, lost their lives Our thoughts are with them and their families who long for them as from the very first day. And today we are honored here with the presence of representatives from the families of those fallen in 1982.

”Our greatest respect for the veterans from both sides. Their crude testimonies are a standing remembrance of the importance of always searching for diplomatic paths and avoiding wars.

“Unfortunately the world today is witness of terrible images coming from Ukraine, submitted to a ferocious, unjustified aggression by the Putin regime, I want to underline particularly the courage displayed by the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

”Finally despite the current challenges I am optimistic about the future of Argentina and let me tell you that you will always find in the UK an ally to support that growth. We have many projects ahead of us and many opportunities to benefit from cooperation, as we have seen with the vaccines, but I could also mention other areas, from trade to tourism, including education, technology and caring for the environment.

”Thus I invite you all to a toast to the heads of state and the peoples of our countries, followed by the national hymns of both countries, and later by the Argentine band of Mr Kite that honors four musicians from Liverpool and which you may have heard of...

“For the President and People of Argentina

“God Save the Queen,” she concluded.