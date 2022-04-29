Ushuaia expects 250,000 visitors in 2022/23 cruise season

Argentine federal and provincial officials are attending the Miami Seatrade Global Cruise fair

Next cruise season, 2022/23, the port of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego province is expecting 535 calls and the arrival of some 250,000 visitors, according to estimates by Argentine officials attending the Seatrade Global Cruise, the largest fair of its kind which takes place annually in Miami.

Argentine Ports Administration together with representatives from the Tierra del Fuego ports authority currently in Miami for Seatrade, also anticipated for the next season 120 calls in Buenos Aires, involving some 350,000 visitors, and 41 calls and 65,000 visitors in Puerto Madryn, another Patagonian hot spot for cruise vessels.

“To sustain cruise tourism development, we are going to implement measures to grant greater certainty and possibilities for passengers to take advantage and visit Argentina. We are working to re-launch the cruise industry for all it means in activity for different sites in the country, plus the jobs and income it generates,” said Patricio Hogar from the Argentine Ports Administration.

Alexis Guerrera from the Argentine Transport ministry who has been following events in Miami from Buenos Aires was equally positive. “This coming season with bonuses and facilities that will give certainty to the cruise industry, we are normalizing calls, arrivals and visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels. But our goal in two three years is 700,000 visitors, foreign and domestic in the organization of federal ports. This will mean more work, better opportunities, more development for Argentine provinces and ensure Argentina is a reliable partner of the cruise industry global map”