Calendar of May events and commemorations of the Falklands War

Sunday May first
South Yorkshire Air Museum open weekend UK - Doncaster
The Ilen (until 14 May) UK - London Designed by Limerick man Conor O’Brien and built in Baltimore in 1926, she was delivered by Munster men to the Falkland Islands where she served valiantly for seventy years, enduring and enjoying the Roaring Forties, the Furious Fifties, and Screaming Sixties.
Vulcan bombing of Stanley and Goose Green
Monday May 2
SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 1 (until 15 May)
Tuesday May 3
SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 2 (until 15 May) UK
Wednesday 4th May
Lt Nick Taylor Memorial Service. Naval pilot downed with his Harrier at Goose Green
HMS Sheffield sunk
Thursday 5 May
SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 4 (until 15 May) UK
Friday 6 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 5 (until 15 May) UK
Saturday 7 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 6 (until 15 May) UK
Sunday 8 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 7 (until 15 May) UK
Monday 9 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 8 (until 15 May) UK
Tuesday 10 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 9 (until 15 May) UK
Wednesday 11 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 10 (until 15 May) UK
Thursday 12 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 11 (until 15 May) UK
Friday 13 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 12 (until 15 May) UK
HMS Glasgow attacked
Saturday 14 May
3 Peaks Challenge FI.
6:30pm ‘Beyond the crags of Tumbledown’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral FI
Carlisle Falklands 40 event UK - Carlisle UK
SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 13 (until 15 May) UK
Sunday 15 May
Pilgrimage of 20 for Landing Day (until 24 May) FI
SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 14 (until 15 May) UK
Pebble Island raid
Monday 16
Farming and Falklands 40th presentation UK - Lancashire
Friday 20th May Shackleton Day event, Government House
Friday 20 May
Shackleton Day event, Government House FI
Saturday 21st May
Landing Day at San Carlos
Worldwide Amateur Radio Link-Up FI
Sunday 22 May
Ajax bay field hospital set up
City of Norwich Aviation Museum Falklands event, Norwich, UK
Monday 23 May,
HMS Antelope hit
Wednesday 25 May
HMS Coventry and Atlantic Conveyor hit
Atlantic Conveyor Memorial Service FI Confirmed FI
RNAS Yeovilton - Falklands 40 commemoration service UK
Thursday 26
2 Para set out for Goose Green
Friday 27 May
HMS Cardiff Reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Cardiff
HMS Coventry D118 remembrance/reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Portsmouth
HMS Fearless reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Portsmouth
AFBF dinner UK - Pangbourne College Confirmed
Saturday 28 May
HMS Ardent F184 remembrance and reunion, Portsmouth, UK
Sunday 29 May
Liberation Goose Green
3 Para leave San Carlos for Stanley
Gosport Freedom of the borough parade, service and reception UK - Gosport
Southport Parade UK - Southport
Tuesday May 31
Mount Kent occupied
Top Malo House
Estancia reached by 3 Para
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook