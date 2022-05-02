Calendar of May events and commemorations of the Falklands War

2nd Monday, May 2022 - 07:56 UTC Full article

Sunday May first

South Yorkshire Air Museum open weekend UK - Doncaster

The Ilen (until 14 May) UK - London Designed by Limerick man Conor O’Brien and built in Baltimore in 1926, she was delivered by Munster men to the Falkland Islands where she served valiantly for seventy years, enduring and enjoying the Roaring Forties, the Furious Fifties, and Screaming Sixties.

Vulcan bombing of Stanley and Goose Green

Monday May 2

SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 1 (until 15 May)

Tuesday May 3

SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 2 (until 15 May) UK

Wednesday 4th May

Lt Nick Taylor Memorial Service. Naval pilot downed with his Harrier at Goose Green

HMS Sheffield sunk

Thursday 5 May

SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 4 (until 15 May) UK

Friday 6 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 5 (until 15 May) UK

Saturday 7 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 6 (until 15 May) UK

Sunday 8 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 7 (until 15 May) UK

Monday 9 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 8 (until 15 May) UK

Tuesday 10 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 9 (until 15 May) UK

Wednesday 11 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 10 (until 15 May) UK

Thursday 12 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 11 (until 15 May) UK

Friday 13 SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 12 (until 15 May) UK

HMS Glasgow attacked

Saturday 14 May

3 Peaks Challenge FI.

6:30pm ‘Beyond the crags of Tumbledown’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral FI

Carlisle Falklands 40 event UK - Carlisle UK

SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 13 (until 15 May) UK

Sunday 15 May

Pilgrimage of 20 for Landing Day (until 24 May) FI

SAMA Ride of Respect 2022 Day 14 (until 15 May) UK

Pebble Island raid

Monday 16

Farming and Falklands 40th presentation UK - Lancashire

Friday 20th May Shackleton Day event, Government House

Friday 20 May

Shackleton Day event, Government House FI

Saturday 21st May

Landing Day at San Carlos

Worldwide Amateur Radio Link-Up FI

Sunday 22 May

Ajax bay field hospital set up



City of Norwich Aviation Museum Falklands event, Norwich, UK

Monday 23 May,

HMS Antelope hit

Wednesday 25 May

HMS Coventry and Atlantic Conveyor hit

Atlantic Conveyor Memorial Service FI Confirmed FI

RNAS Yeovilton - Falklands 40 commemoration service UK

Thursday 26

2 Para set out for Goose Green

Friday 27 May

HMS Cardiff Reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Cardiff

HMS Coventry D118 remembrance/reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Portsmouth

HMS Fearless reunion weekend (until 29 May) UK - Portsmouth

AFBF dinner UK - Pangbourne College Confirmed

Saturday 28 May

HMS Ardent F184 remembrance and reunion, Portsmouth, UK

Sunday 29 May

Liberation Goose Green

3 Para leave San Carlos for Stanley

Gosport Freedom of the borough parade, service and reception UK - Gosport

Southport Parade UK - Southport

Tuesday May 31

Mount Kent occupied

Top Malo House

Estancia reached by 3 Para