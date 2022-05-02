Chilean Gov't finally agrees to reopen land borders after 2 years

Operations are border crossings are now at alert level 1, but that may change

Chilean authorities Sunday reopened 22 land border crossings with Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru, The passages had been reshaped since March 17, 2020, so that only cargo was let through but no travelers, amid restrictive sanitary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 into the country.

The Interior Ministry announced Sunday that the crossings had been fully reopened as a result of the stabilization of coronavirus cases in the country, although some sanitary requirements are still to be complied with by non-resident foreigners.

“This Sunday, May 1, the transit at the border will be normalized. Before traveling to Chile, find out about the #PlanFronteraProtegidas that establishes both sanitary and migratory requirements,” said a message on the official Twitter account of the Border Crossings Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

Chile's Government has developed a three-alert system. Borders operated Sunday under alert level 1 (low sanitary impact), which meant there were no restrictions to entering or leaving the country while submitting proof of vaccination will be voluntary.

A pre-travel PCR test is only recommended, although it may be performed on a random basis upon arrival in Chile. Those entering Chile will be required to fill out a health form, and non-resident foreigners will be required to have health insurance to cover a possible COVID-19 infection.

If a new variant of the virus appears, measures will be upped to alert 2, and prevention and control will be increased. Under alert 3, which is the highest alert, all restrictions will be imposed.

Five border crossings with Argentina had been open since December 22. In November the Santiago airport was opened and then the terminals of the cities of Antofagasta, Iquique, and Punta Arenas.

There have been 3,561,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57,539 deaths since March 8, 2020.