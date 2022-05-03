Uruguayan exports on the rise

3rd Tuesday, May 2022 - 09:18 UTC Full article

Total exports for April 2022 represented an inter-annual 35% increase, the Uruguay XXI Institute's monthly report showed

Uruguayan exports including duty-free zones for the month of April totaled US$ 1.115 billion, according to the Uruguay XXI Institute's monthly report released Monday.

Exports of beef, soybeans, cellulose, vehicles, malt, wood, dairy products, plastics and their by-products and manufactures showed a 28% yoy increase. Rice, pharmaceuticals, unprocessed barley, and beverage concentrate suffered declines in exports last month, the study showed.

According to the document, in the first four months of 2022, exports of goods including free trade zones reached US$ 4.006 billion, which represents an inter-annual 35% increase, boosted by beef, cellulose, and soybeans, followed by wheat and vehicles.

Beef sales reached US$ 251 million, with purchases mainly from China (60% of total sales), the United States (13%), and the European Union (12%). All clients showed increases in purchases which, overall, amounted to 62%.

The second most exported product was soybeans. Sales reached US$ 248 million, 93 million above April 2021 values.

Cellulose ranked third with exports totaling US$ 248 million, 60% more than in April 2021.

Vehicles came in fourth. Sales reached US$ 51 million in April 2022, as both Argentina and Brazil increased their purchases in the year-on-year comparison. Argentina, in particular, recorded an increase from US$ 0.8 million to US$ 14 million. Brazil increased its purchases by a total of US$ 8 million.

Malt was in fifth place. Paraguay increased purchases by US$ 3 million and Brazil bought US$ 11 million compared to zero transactions last year. Malt exports in April amounted to US$ 15 million.

Timber export requests closed at US$ 59 million in April as all clients upped their demand. The main destinations were China (31%), India (15%), the United States (14%), Portugal (8%), and Vietnam (7%).

The main export destinations in April 2022 were the usual ones: China (32%), Brazil (15%), Argentina (10%), the United States and the European Union (9% each).

China, whose purchases totaled US$236 million, increased its purchases by 26%. These purchases were made up of beef and veal (64%), soybeans (9%), meat by-products (8%), timber (8%), and other products (10%).

Brazil was the second most important destination for Uruguayan exports. This country increased its purchases by 38%, amounting to US$ 112 million. The main goods sold to this market were vehicles (20%), plastics (18%), malt (10%), rice and meat (7% each).

The third destination of exports was Argentina. The structure of these exports was 33% soybeans, 19% vehicles, 10% auto parts, 6% glues and adhesives, and 32% other goods.

The United States was the fourth market. Exports to this destination increased by 18% and reached US$ 63 million: Beef (53%), wood (13%), meat by-products (8%), and citrus fruits (6%).

The European Union was the fifth most important destination. Sales to the bloc reached US$ 70 million, 35% above last year's figures, with 43% of sales consisting of beef, 18% of wood, 9% of wool and fabrics, 8% of rice, and 22% of other products.

Egypt was the sixth most important destination. Sales to this market totaled US$ 19 million in April 2022, with 71% of sales made up of live cattle, 9% of animal feed, 6% of wool and fabrics, and 14% of other goods.