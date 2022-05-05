Argentine Air Force picks new helicopter model for purchase

The Lamas will keep flying until the new units are delivered, Isaac explained

Argentina's Air Force Chief Brigadier General Xavier Isaac has confirmed Bell 407 helicopters had been chosen as replacements for the aging Lamas, according to a report published by the Pucará.org website.

Isaac was quoted as saying that the purchase of the new units was just “around the corner,” although did not provide any additional data such as the price, the exact delivery dates, and the total number of units.

The Bell 407GXi has been chosen ahead of the Airbus H125, it was also reported.

Regarding the fate of the three active Lama helicopters, Isaac explained that “now it makes no sense to stock spare parts to fly for 10 more years. So what we have to define is how much money we can put into it to see how much more we can buy to sustain it. In any case, we already know that India has more than 160 Lama flying, it is a supplier of spare parts that we have. So for now, the goal remains: until the replacement comes soon, it's going to fly a little bit more. Until the system matures and makes the transition.”

The Bell 407GXi are utility helicopters powered by a Rolls-Royce 250-C47E/4 turboshaft engine with a range of 624 km at a cruising speed of 246 km/h (150 mph). They have a maximum autonomy of four hours and a load capacity of 1,406 kg with their cargo hook.

Regarding avionics, it offers enhanced pilot awareness with the integrated Garmin G1000H NXi cockpit with synthetic vision and terrain proximity warning; wireless connection with Flight Stream 510, which allows the pilot to quickly synchronize flight plans and upload databases from smart devices; a moving map that can be played back on the instrument panel (specifically on the HSI); a tail rotor camera, and other state-of-the-art functions.