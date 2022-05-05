Lord Mayor of the City of London on official visit to Chile

5th Thursday, May 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Keaveny held discussions in open banking regulation, sharing practices on how the UK experience can help create a dynamic yet secure ecosystem in Chile.

As the highest representative of London’s financial district, Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny spent two days this week in Santiago, where he met with government officials, financial associations and representatives of the Chilean business world, with the aim of strengthening trade links between the City of London and Chile.

The visit focused on bilateral collaboration in the areas of green finance, open banking, fintech and inclusion in financial services, as well as explaining the UK’s role in financial services and innovation.

The Lord Mayor participated in a meeting with the Fintech Association about women in fintech and a public-private roundtable on green finance led by the Ministry of Finance.

He also held discussions on the challenges and opportunities in open banking regulation, presenting the UK strategy and sharing practices on how the UK experience can help create a dynamic yet secure ecosystem in Chile.

Another of the topics was the potential of the UK as a market for Chilean fintech companies in a position to scale-up internationally, as well as highlighting the collaboration between public authorities.

The Lord Mayor met with Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, to discuss Chile’s development in the field of green finance and plans to diversify the Chilean financial system. He also participated in a meeting with the Corporate Leaders Group for Climate Action (CLG) to discuss progress on sustainability and innovation with the Santiago Stock Exchange.

In a meeting with the Chairman and board members of InBest Chile, Lord Mayor discussed opportunities for further meetings in 2022, including a new edition of the successful Chile Day in London event, which usually takes place in the second half of the year.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny underlined that Chile is already powering ahead to become the leading Latin American country for foreign investment into renewable energy. By working together, British expertise and innovation in sustainable finance can help the Chilean financial services sector to unlock the huge opportunities offered by the green transition.

The Lord Mayor is an international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector and head the City of London Corporation, the governing body for London’s financial district. He helps to support and promote the UK’s financial sector, as well as supporting financial relationships with key global markets.