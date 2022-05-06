Uruguayan president and wife to separate, local media reports

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and his wife, Lorena Ponce de León, have decided to separate, according to several newspapers based on government sources and relatives of the presidential family.

Throughout his political career, Lacalle Pou has been open in telling details of his marriage and family. In an interview for the cycle De Cerca, in the 2019 campaign, the then candidate told how they dealt with their difficulties in having children, and also talked about the four months they were separated in 2011.

Ponce de León is a landscaper by profession, in addition to being a public person in Uruguayan society. At the end of March 2020, she launched Sembrando, a state program aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in the aftermath of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. His father, Eduardo Ponce de León, served as a paratrooper for the United States in the Vietnam War.

Lacalle Pou and Ponce de León met as teenagers and married in June 2000. They have three children: Violeta, Luis Alberto and Manuel.

Presidential sources told El País that the Sembrando program, which is run by Ponce de León and operates under the Presidency, will continue under his leadership.