Grenade attack kills 4, injures dozens at Bolivian university

9th Monday, May 2022

An attack with a gas grenade has left at least 4 people dead Monday and dozens injured at a University in the Bolivian city of Potosí, it was reported. The explosion caused a human avalanche while a student assembly was taking place at the Universidad Autónoma Tomas Frías de Potosí.

University Rector Pedro López said the victims had not yet been identified and that the institution was declaring a state of mourning. “I believe that all the people of Potosi are also in mourning for an irresponsible and criminal attitude, on which the law must be applied with all its rigorousness,” he added.

However, other sources later confirmed that at least one of the victims could be recognized by her relatives - it was Raisa Vania Colque (23), a Civil Engineering student.

López also explained a student assembly was taking place for the elections of the Local University Federation (FUL) for the 2022-2025 period when the explosion of a gas grenade caused a rush of people. Four people died and at least 60 were injured on Monday in Bolivia after a human avalanche.

Potosí Police Chief Bernardo Isnado said that at least 40 injured were taken to the University Social Security and 20 to the “Daniel Bracamonte” Hospital. He also assured that all precautions were being taken “so that the person or persons responsible for this criminal act are placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor's Office.”

According to press reports, the perpetrator of the attack has been identified. “We already have the first suspect who would have thrown the grenade, we have the initials but we do not want to advance the information to prevent him from escaping,” he said in a press conference.

In addition to the fatalities, five students of the Universidad Autónoma Tomás Frías (UATF) remained in intensive care Monday afternoon, according to Departmental Prosecutor Roxana Choque.

Police sources estimate a triple-action grenade was used in the attack.

The doors at the assembly were closed so it is presumed that many of the victims either died or sustained their injuries while trying to evacuate the room. Regarding the cause of death, the Public Prosecutor's Office indicated that initially it is presumed that it was due to contusions and asphyxiation, but forensic reports are awaited to confirm these data.