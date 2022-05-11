Argentina takes active steps to boost exports to Brazil

“We are not waiting for them to come and buy from us, we are going out to sell,” Scioli pointed out.

Argentina's Ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli has embarked on a trade mission seeking to expand the number of products to be exported to that country. For that purpose, over 600 business meetings are to take place, according to Buenos Aires' daily Ámbito.

Among the items Scioli seeks to sell are alfajores, dairy products, pasta, bakery products, organic products, and oils. A total of 664 meetings will be promoted between 22 Argentine companies and 60 Brazilian firms to lower logistics costs and achieve other mutual benefits which will include supermarket chains.

Argentine businessmen from Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Corrientes, Santa Fe, Catamarca, Tucumán and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) will travel to Porto Alegre, Florianópolis and Curitiba to strengthen “the articulation in the food, energy and fertilizer sectors,” it was reported.

The delegation includes compnaies such as Adecoagro, Agrícola Magdalena, Alfajores Norteños SA, Alimentos Granix, Cicarela SRL, Complejo Alimenticio San Salvador SA, Complejo Industrial Alimentary SA, Cooperativa Exportadora Citrícola de Corrientes, Vegetalex and Hausbrot, among others.

According to Ámbito, Scioli signed agreements with different state-owned companies to include them in the logistics cost reduction program, which aims to boost competitiveness in a context of a global increase in transport prices through discounts on container terminals and other perks.

Scioli is also said to be brokering the construction of a gas pipeline that could connect Vaca Muerta with Brazil.

“We are not waiting for them to come and buy from us, we are going out to sell,” Scioli pointed out. (Source: Ámbito)