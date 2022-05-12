Falklands' FIMA Friends AGM next June first in London (or via web)

Falkland House, 14 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BH

Next June first, at 14:00 hours the Friends of the Falkland Islands' Museum and the Jane Cameron National Archives, FIMA, will be holding their annual General Meeting 2022 in London.

If you are a FIMA friend and the chances are that, as you are reading this you are, then please put the date and time of our next AGM in your diary

The venue is Falkland House, 14 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BH. The nearest tube station is St. James Park, which is just across the road from Falkland House

But you don't have to be there in person, and for members of the Falklands and other parts of the world, that is surely good news.

You have the option of attending the meeting remotely, using Zoom.

If you'd like to use the technology that so many of us have become familiar with during the Covid crisis, please contact Donald Lamont who will be pleased to issue you an invitation to the Zoom meeting nearer the date. Donald-s email is dlamont47@gmail.com.

Your input to the AGM will be warmly welcomed.