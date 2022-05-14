Limited editions of whisky, rum and gin to commemorate Falklands War and raise funds for SAMA82

DropZone Brewery, a veteran-owned business which supports former servicepeople, has launched three limited-edition spirits to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and raise funds for charity. All profits from the launch will be donated to the South Atlantic Medal Association 82 (SAMA82), formed by veterans of the Falklands conflict.

The launch will include the brewery’s three staple spirits, whisky, rum and gin. DropZone Brewery is releasing 258 bottles of each spirit, paying homage to the number of people who died during the conflict.

Sean Crawford, founder of DropZone Brewery, said: “The Falklands War carries an immense amount of significance in the veteran community and it’s important we remember those 258 people who tragically lost their lives, as well as those who were injured in conflict.

“Here at DropZone our primary focus is to raise awareness and funds for the veteran community and we hope our limited-edition spirits do exactly that.

“SAMA82 is a fantastic charity and more than deserving of the money we’ll raise through this latest launch and we look forward to supporting them in any way we can in the future.”

DropZone Brewery is a veteran-owned company making beer, spirits and coffee in aid of service-people from the UK.

Copper Rivet Distillery has also launched a new spirit to commemorate the conflict. The distillery is raising money for the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity with the release of Dockyard Gin – Recognition ‘82; a special edition Navy Strength Gin created to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War.