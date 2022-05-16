Brazilian road show in New York to attract US$ 40bn investors in transport infrastructure

16th Monday, May 2022 - 01:07 UTC Full article

The portfolio of infrastructure projects includes the seventh round of airport concessions, with 15 airfields and total investment of more than R$ 7 billion.

The current Brazilian government expects to have contracts worth R$ 200 billion (US$ 40billion) with the private sector investing in transport infrastructure by end of 2022. To achieve this end, the Ministry of Infrastructure works to encourage more international financing in the concession project portfolio, as highlighted by Minister Marcelo Sampaio during his roadshow this week in New York.

The Brazilian portfolio of infrastructure projects includes the seventh round of airport concessions, with 15 airfields divided into three blocks and a total investment of more than R$ 7 billion; the Paraná highways, with investments in the order of R$ 44 billion; and the privatization of the Port of Santos, with investments in the range of R$ 16 billion over the duration of the contract, are among the projects that have shown most interest.

On May 10, the Brazilian delegation met with the Australian investment fund Macquire, which focuses on ports and highways. The objective is to attract investment, especially for the auction of highways in Paraná scheduled for this year.

The minister and his group later met with EIG Global Energy Partners, which operates in Brazil in energy, mining, and logistics projects in the port sector. Representatives of the Swiss-based multinational investment bank UBS have also been to business meetings with the Brazilian team. The company has US$ 2.6 trillion in assets under management.

The company responsible for one of the largest private port terminals in Brazil, which operates from the left bank of the Port of Santos, the logistics multinational DP World closed the second day of meetings.

The Brazlian team headed by Minister Sampaio also had talks with Artisan Partner (FRA), Mubadala (United Arab Emirates), asset manager Jennison Associates (USA), and asset manager Pátria, which operates in Latin America. In addition, worldwide banking institutions and stockbrokers such as Itaú BBVA, Bank of America, and XP Investimentos