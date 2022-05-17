Uruguay braces for a “cyclone with unusual characteristics”, meteorologists forecast

Maldonado and Rocha have suspended all school activities. Photo: Rambla of Montevideo (Foco Uy)

Although cyclones are rare in the area, Uruguay's Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) has issued a yellow warning regarding the possible arrival of a subtropical cyclone to the southern part of the country sometime Tuesday.

The only time one such phenomenon was ever recorded was 15 years ago, but it did not make landfall.

“The atmospheric depression begins to deepen over the southeast of the national territory, generating sustained winds between 50-60 kilometers per hour, with gusts 60-80 kilometers per hour,” Inumet said in a statement.

Inumet Director of Meteorology and Forecasting Néstor Santayana explained that although on that occasion atypical weather activity was noted, there was never a risk of it affecting Uruguay. “It is something very unusual,” he said.

Raoni el 30/jun/21 fue el último ciclón reportado con estas características (subtropical) en Uruguay

In that scenario, education authorities in the departments (provinces) of Maldonado and Rocha suspended all school activities. Maldonado -where Punta del Este is- and Rocha are the areas under the most serious threats, National Director of EmergenciesSergio Rico said in a TV interview.

Inumet also suggested residents stay updated on the weather forecasts, while the National Emergency System (Sinae) has made a series of recommendations to avoid risky situations, which include:

- Avoid fake news

- Keep cell phones charged but use them only in case of emergency so as not to congest communications

- In case of strong winds: remove objects that may be blown away. Take shelter in the most protected room of the house and keep pets in protected places.

- In the event of a thunderstorm: avoid staying in open spaces, stay away from metal structures, do not take shelter under trees, and unplug all household appliances.

- In the event of heavy rains: do not cross flooded roads or bridges, and avoid driving at night or on main roads.

Traveling by car, motorcycle, or on horseback does not reduce the risk of being swept away by water currents.