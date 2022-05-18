Presidential hopeful Lula getting married

The labor leader is planning a most luxurious wedding

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who looks poised to return to the Planalto Palace after the Oct. 2 elections, is getting married this Wednesday to Rosângela Silva.

According to media reports, the Workers' Party (PT) leader is planning a very luxurious party for the occasion.

He met the 55-year-old “Janja” while he was incarcerated on corruption charges which were later dismissed by the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The bride, a sociologist by trade, is 21 years Lula's junior.

Despite the secrecy and months of planning, Brazilian media have reported that “Janja” personally made the arrangements for the event, including the menu and the expensive products to be consumed at the party.

The marriage will be celebrated at a sophisticated Bisutti Group space in São Paulo and will span for nine hours.

The party is expected to be properly guarded, according to local media. There will be no press attending and the use of cell phones will not be permitted.

Brazilian media, citing a confidential report from the event organizers, also revealed that gastronomy was a “key issue.” Lula and Janja expressed their preferences, from the taste to the presentation of the dishes, and once the requirements were taken into consideration, the organizers planned a buffet with an assortment of at least 11 gastronomic possibilities: Arabic food, pasta, meat, and a variety of appetizers.

The five-star menu will also include 11 beverage options, from sparkling wine, white wine, red wine, and Heineken beer. There will also be extra premium beverages: 36 units of Argentine red wine, another 60 units of Spanish wine, and 114 units of Brazilian sparkling wine.

Several artists are also expected to entertain the guests but no further details were revealed.

The Bisutti Group's space has an area of 1,000 square meters, a suspended stage for musical attractions, and a vertical garden, with a capacity for up to 200 guests.