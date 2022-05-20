Bolsonaro insists monitoring vote counting necessary for Brazilians

Bolsonaro and De Moraes hate each other but they still follow protocol

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once again voiced his objections against the country's electronic voting system ahead of the Oct. 2 elections where he will seek another term in office despite every poll heralding he would lose to former head of state Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

“We cannot tolerate an electoral system where the shadow of suspicion hovers,” said Bolsonaro, who reportedly has a 30% of voting intention, against Lula's 40%.

”I want whoever votes for the other (Lula) to have his vote respected,” Bolsonarosaid Bolsonaro underlined.

Defense Minister General Paulo Sergio Oliveira last week proposed a series of amendments to the vote-counting system designed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), while Bolsonaro suggested that the armed forces carried out a counting of their own. “The Armed Forces were invited to participate in the electoral process and the suggestions of the Armed Forces will not be thrown away,” said the President and former Army captain.

He made those remarks during a speech at a seminar organized by the oil company Petrobras and Banco do Brasil.

Those statements reportedly fueled the feud between the country's Chief Executive and the TSE. Deputy Chief Justice Alexandre De Moraes said Thursday that the TSE worked “to combat those who are contrary to constitutional and republican ideals.” De Moraes added that electoral courts were created 90 years ago “with a lot of courage to fight for democracy.”

By October 2, De Moraes is due to become TSE Chief Justice. Earlier this week, Bolsonaro filed a complaint against De Moraes before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for abuse of authority.

The accusation was turned down by the STF's rapporteur José Antonio Dias Toffoli. De Moraes is also a STF magistrate.

But when blood-thirsty tabloids were hoping for the worst, Bolsonaro and De Moraes greeted each other Thursday during a ceremony at the country's Highest Labor Court (TST) as new justices were sworn in.

The greeting took place when Bolsonaro was invited over by TST Chief Justice Emmanoel Pereira to decorate the incoming magistrates.

Bolsonaro approached De Moraes, who was seated in the first row of guests, motioned for the magistrate to stand up, and greeted him. But later, when Moraes was announced by the ceremonialist as one of the authorities present Bolsonaro failed to echo the applause.

Last year, Bolsonaro had already requested the Senate to impeach De Moraes, a petition that was shelved by Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco for lack of “just cause.”