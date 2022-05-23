Alberto Fernández eyes Antarctica for May 25 celebration

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has announced he would spend the May 25 National Holiday at a school in the Esperanza Base in Antarctica, weather permitting. The move would allow him to skip the traditional religious service at Buenos Aires' cathedral.

On May 25, 1810, the City of Buenos Aires decided to form its own government regardless of what authorities in Spain would order, claiming that while King Ferdinand VII was a hostage of France's Napoleon, power reversed back to the people, thus starting the process that led to the declaration of independence in 1816.

It was a Buenos Aires event. It would be reasonable to commemorate it in Buenos Aires and not elsewhere. Former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2008-2015) also used to celebrate May 25 in other parts of the country, presumably to avoid diatribes by then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis.

President Alberto Fernandez's plans are dependent on the weather making it safe to fly there ... or not. A trip to Esperanza would mean first flying to Ushuaia or Rio Gallegos and then to the

Marambio Base in a Hercules C-130. If Antarctica is ruled out, President Fernández is considering other alternatives to Buenos Aires.

Cardinal Mario Poli may not be the future Pope, but ties with the Church are not at their best after Pope Francis canceled a visit by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero April 21 citing ailments in his right knee, but was able to welcome Chaco Governor Jorge Capitanich and the Esteban Echeverría Mayor Fernando Gray.

Meanwhile, Poli came under the spotlight over press reports regarding cases of administrative mismanagement in his diocese were revealed by media reports.

It was reportedly Defense Minister Jorge Taiana who suggested to the President the idea of celebrating the national day in Antarctica.

The Argentine Government is planning to “relaunch” its administration May 25 under the motto “People first” in light of the breakup between Alberto Fernández and CFK.

An event at Plaza de Mayo outside the cathedral and Casa Rosada has been ruled out after Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta's local government announced it will hold its own event there.