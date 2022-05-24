Guess where consumers' choice best gin in the world comes from?

“Elemental Gin” was awarded two medals by SIP which is a US unique spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias

Which brand is the best gin, and where is it made? Believe it or not, Chile according to the latest SIP Awards, the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition.

“Elemental Gin” was awarded two medals by SIP which is a United States unique spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias, catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public.

“This pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation provides an honest stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements”.

Ariel Jeria partner of distillery Longitud 71 underlined the significance of the awards since some 1,200 brands participate every year with a panel of 270 judges, consumer experts deciding.

Daniela del Rio, from the distillery's board of directors said she was very proud with the two awards since it is a “recognition of our product's quality, which motivates us to continue with our team work and have our gins known in Chile and the world. This gives us the boost to become an international distillery”

The gold medal went to Elemental Dry gin, with a citric flavor blended with fresh juniper, cardamom, pink pepper, rosemary and basil, plus a taste of fresh cucumber and Valencia orange.

“The distilled spirit complies with premium standards and an unprecedented excellence”

The silver medal went to Elemental 45, a premium standard, above average and of great quality. “It has a citric and floral basis, with lavender plus 27 Chilean botanic endemics producing a multi sensory effect”, according to the veredict.

Longitud 71 distiller master Jorge Sepúlveda explained that the selection of top class botanic, and premium neutral alcohol, and most importantly the combination of flavors, fragrances and spirits give Elemental gins a complexity and a different kind taste for any palate“.

”This is not only for Chilean testers, the two medals have shown that Elemental Gin flavor and fragrance are recognized among the best in the world”, concluded the master distiller.