Judge Simmons loves the Falklands; has the largest judicial jurisdiction in the world

“For many years, I have wanted to visit the Falklands but have never had the opportunity. When this vacancy arose, I jumped at the opportunity”

“I have always had an interest in the Falkland Islands ever since, as a schoolboy in London in 1982, I watched the Task Force set sail. While the conflict in the Falklands was short, it had a huge impact on the people of the Falkland Islands and their relationship with Argentina,” said Judge Malcolm Simmons, senior judge and Coroner of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, and the British Antarctic Territory.

Judge Simmons was appointed in February 2022 and is also Acting Supreme Court Judge. In addition to his judicial role, he sits as Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee and Sentencing Guidelines Committee. His is, perhaps, the largest geographical judicial jurisdiction in the world.

Asked about his new role, Judge Simmons said “It is an honor to be appointed to serve the people of these Islands. This is a challenging role with a varied caseload including criminal, family, civil and probate. In addition, I am the coroner for a large geographical area.” In the first few weeks following his appointment, Judge Simmons presided in a serious sexual offences case and an application to remove a child from the jurisdiction. He also dealt with several deaths including a senior officer of a Ukrainian-registered container ship who died en route to Montevideo.

Judge Malcolm Simmons served as an international judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing war crime and serious and organized crime cases. He presided in some of the most complex war crime and serious organized crime cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo during their troubled post-war periods. He served as President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more than 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives.

For the past few years Judge Simmons has been advising the judiciary in the Maldives, as well as other international roles. However, he had recently expressed a desire to return to the judiciary.

“These Islands have an abundance of nature and the scenery is stunning. The beaches remind me of a rugged Cornish coastline and the inland views are reminiscent of Scotland. It is a wonderful place to live and work” said Judge Simmons.