Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for carrying handgun at airport

26th Thursday, May 2022 - 22:52 UTC Full article

The 91-year-old Ecclestone is 45 years older than his Brazilian wife

Former Formula 1 car racing mogul Bernie Ecclestone has been arrested in Brazil for carrying a concealed weapon as he tried to board a flight bound for Switzerland, it was announced Thursday.

The 91-year-old Ecclestone was in possession of an undocumented 32 caliber LW Seecamp pistol while boarding a private plane bound for Switzerland. The British national was detained and taken to a center at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, Sao Paulo.

Ecclestone acknowledged being the owner of the unloaded gun and claimed he did not know it was in his luggage at the time, it was reported. After posting bail, Ecclestone was allowed to leave the country. He is married to Brazilian Fabiana Flosi-Ecclestone, vice-president of FIA and member of the World Motor Sport Council.

Bernie and Fabiana, who are 45 years apart, met in 2009, during a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council. Ecclestone had recently divorced his second wife, Croatian model Sladiva Radic. Three years later they married and in 2020 welcomed their first son, Alexander Charles.

Ecclestone spent more than 30 years at the helm of Formula 1 and almost all his life was linked to motor racing. He currently holds the role of ”Honorary Chairman of Formula 1″ on behalf of Liberty Media, the U.S.-owned company that in 2016 bought FOM's shares and is now in charge.

According to Forbes magazine, the Briton's fortune worth around US$ 4.2 billion made him the fourth-richest person in the UK.

Bernard Ecclestone was the chairman and CEO of Formula One Management and Formula One Administration from its foundation until his resignation on January 16, 2014, due to his indictment in the Gribkowsky case, in which he allegedly bribed German banker Gerhard Gribkowsky with 33 million euros.