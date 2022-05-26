Scioli: Argentina and Brazil will guarantee food and energy for the region

26th Thursday, May 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

“Brazil supported us in our negotiations with the IMF, emphatically supported our claim to the Malvinas Islands at the United Nations,” Scioli reminded

Argentina's Ambassador Daniel Scioli Wednesday highlighted the integration process with Brazil and the current relationship between South America's two largest countries, which will “together guarantee food and energy for the region.”

Scioli presided over the ceremony at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia to commemorate the May 25 national holiday. Over 750 people attended the event, it was reported. Many of them were ministers and high-ranking officials of the hosting country, together with diplomatic envoys of other nations.

”Together (with Brazil) we will be able to guarantee the food and energy security of the region and a great part of the world, to respond to the new global demands and challenges such as the inflationary processes that affect the most vulnerable sectors,“ Scioli said.

”I have no doubt that we must go to a total integration with our big brother, Brazil, and extend that integration to the whole region,“ the former Vice President added.

”We have to anticipate the future and generate incentives to transform our raw materials through education, with public and private investment, and environmental sustainability,“ he went on.

Despite ideological differences between Presidents Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro, Scioli managed to put the bilateral relationship back on track. Fernández had visited Bolsonaro's challenger and former two-time President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva while the latter was incarcerated for corruption in a ruling that was later overturned by the Supreme Federal Court, thus enfranchising him to run again for office this year.

”The results were overwhelming: we resolved 49 trade disputes, Brazil supported us in our negotiations with the IMF, emphatically supported our claim to the Malvinas Islands at the United Nations, and last year it was once again Argentina's main trading partner with record exports in the last 8 years,” Scioli noted.