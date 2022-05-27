Oldest man in the world turns 113

27th Friday, May 2022 - 09:29 UTC Full article

Juan Vicente's greatest wish is to live longer, it was reported.

Venezuelan resident Juan Vicente Perez Mora is turning 113 years old Friday. The Spain-born man is officially the world's longest-living man, according to the Guinness organization.

Born in 1909, Pérez Mora says his secret is to drink a cup of aguardiente every day.

He has always lived in a mountainous area of Táchira, where he worked the fields for more than 50 years. He is a widower. His wife Ediofina García passed away in 1997 after 60 years of marriage. The couple had 11 children.

Juan Vicente, who also has 41 grandchildren, is in good health and does not suffer from any ailment requiring medical treatment. His relatives created a profile on Instagram, where they post photographs and videos of the popular “uncle Juan” while he eats his usual empanadas, prays the rosary, or preaches to his dozens of grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his 41 grandchildren, he also has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The only health issues Uncle Juan currently has are linked to slightly high blood pressure and hearing problems due to age.

The Guinness World Records organization has certified that Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, with 112 years and 354 days, is the longest-living man in the world. He achieved that title just a few months before his 113th birthday. The validation, according to Guinness, took place Feb. 4, when the man was 112 years and 253 days old, although the news was not announced before May through the organization's social media accounts.

Juan Vicente's greatest wish is to live longer, it was reported.