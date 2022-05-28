Argentine northern provinces decry fuel shortage

Cabinet Chief Manzur vowed to solve the issue as soon as possible

The Governor of the Argentine province of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, Friday warned that the shortage of diesel fuel was particularly detrimental to the yerba mate sector, which is halfway through its harvest season

Herrera Ahuad made those remarks during the 10th Assembly of Governors of the Council of the Grand North held Friday in Tucumán, a gathering of governors of 10 northern province governors held in Tucumán. He also noted the issue was raising concern among producers and transporters.

National Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur promised to deliver a prompt solution. Manzur is technically the governor of Tucumán, currently on unpaid leave while holding a position at a national level.

The provincial heads of state agreed on the need to solve the chronic shortage of fuel through the strategic storing of reserves, in addition to developing an investment plan to increase the offer of liquid fuels, and advance towards a joint control system.

Manzur explained that the national government had allocated sizeable resources to secure the supply of fuel, but it was not enough due to the increase in demand, and he pledged to solve this issue at the earliest.

Santiago del Estero Governor Gerardo Zamora said it was possible to fully carry out the current agenda on energy, foreign trade, investments, tourism, and social policies.

The provincial leaders also listened to Federal Tourism Minister Matías Lammens explain an investment program devised by the national administration of President Alberto Fernández, in addition to other social and environmental development policies detailed by the Ministers of Social Development (Juan Zabaleta) and Environment (Juan Cabandié).

The governors also discussed issues related to the Lithium Round Table comprising Salta, Catamarca, and La Rioja and requested a meeting with Customs and the AFIP tax bureau to further develop these matters.

La Rioja Lieutenant Governor Florencia López, the Speaker of the so-called Northwestern Parliament, insisted on the need to form a common deliberative body for the 10 Grand North provinces, which could move forward in the creation and approval of provincial laws so that they can have a common legislation.

The governors also agreed on “the need to preserve and defend Aerolíneas Argentinas as a flag carrier, demanding at the same time a new model of organization in transversal flights that promotes a federal connectivity model incorporating the countries of the region.”