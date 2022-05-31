Boric's negative image keeps growing among Chileans

As Boric's image plummets, a picture of him and Minister Jackson naked hangs at the Congress building

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Front is recording astonishing levels of disapproval less than three months after taking office, according to Cadem's latest weekly survey released Monday.

The newest report said 57% of Chileans disapproved of Boric's managing of the country, a 7% nosedive from last week.

On the other hand, the leftist leader has a positive image among 36% of the population, also a decrease from figures released a week earlier (2%).

Boric's authority and leadership have only a 38% approval rate, 13 percentage points worse than a week ago and governance guarantees also fell to 42%, or 15% lower than seven days ago. The president's ability to keep public order was approved by 32%, seven points lower than a week ago. His approach to immigration was acceptable to 32%, six points lower than seven days ago. And his ability to deal with crime was approved by 28%, down four points.

Regarding his ability to handle the Mapuche conflict in La Araucanía, only 25% of Chileans approved it, a drop of 13%.

Boric's team also drew 39% of positive remarks, an 18-point drop from one week to the next. The only member of Boric's government who fared better was Minister Secretary-General of Government Camila Vallejo, who obtained a 53% increase, that is, 4 points above last week's grades.

Chile's new Constitution would be approved by 37% of voters and rejected by 45% of them, showing no changes in the one-week measurements.

The main concerns of Chileans were reported to be the ones Boric's government was not solving: Insecurity (47.2% of the population said it was essential) and Inflation (32.4%, which has fallen from April's 42.9%).

At a time the president's image is under the spotlight, Minister Secretary-General of the Presidency Giorgio Jackson appeared on TV to explain a controversial image of him and Boric naked and hugging. As a way of materializing a fantasy relationship between him and the current president, a visual artist decided to create an image of the two of them together, which now hangs in the Congress, as a way of “relaxing the atmosphere,” Jackson said.