Children from the Falklands say “Thank you” in a video to veterans who liberated the islands in 1982

The film will be shared at forthcoming Falklands 40th anniversary events in the fortnight running up to Liberation Day on 14th June.

As part of the commemoration events for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war, school children from both the Junior and Secondary schools in the Falkland Islands have created special “Thank you” messages to all the veterans involved in liberating the Falkland Islands in 1982. The school children are keen that their messages are seen by as wide an audience as possible, so that as many veterans and their families and families of those 255 lost, get to see them and know that what they did 40 years ago is still greatly appreciated and not forgotten, even by the most recent generation of young Islanders.

Dorinda Rowlands, Deputy Principal at the Stanley Infant Junior School and Camp (rural) Education said: “The film was made to give the children of the Falklands a platform to voice their thanks to veterans of the 1982 war. Year 5 and 6 children were offered the opportunity to say thank you to veterans through the medium of film. The children featured in this film volunteered and the words spoken are the children’s own words. The children were keen to express their thanks, acknowledge the importance of remembrance and demonstrate respect; a value which permeates the ethos of education throughout the Falkland Islands”.

She added: “The children’s messages of thanks and understanding that the freedom experienced in the Falkland Islands today is due to the legacy of the endeavours of veterans in 1982, is the common theme expressed by all the children who wished to be a part of this project. This film serves as a snapshot of gratitude and respect for the actions of UK Armed Forces and Falkland Islanders 40 years ago as felt by the next generation of the Falklands and is, I feel, a moving tribute. I certainly felt the emotion of feelings and the power behind the words that the children expressed when watching the film. I am very proud of the children who delivered such heartfelt messages with clarity and purpose”.

Dorinda went on to say: “I would like to thank James Bicaldo for his filming and skilful editing and footage of the children’s messages and Falklands today,”.

We took part in the video, because I think it’s really important for the students to have a voice – so many of them are fascinated by the Falklands War and have close connections to people who experienced the conflict first hand. I discussed the opportunity presented by the British Legion and the students automatically wanted to be a part of it. The project gave the students the opportunity to express their gratitude and they fully engaged in the whole process.

Emma Walker, history teacher at the Falkland Islands Community Secondary School said: “The project added another dimension to the work that we have been doing over the last two terms, learning about the Falklands Conflict. This year we have had two battle field trips to Mount Harriet, Longdon and Tumbledown and the Stanley memorial. There has also been a trip whereby students have visited the memorials laying wreaths to mark their respect around the Falklands areas. So this particular project slotted in perfectly with the 40th commemoration activities.”

Emma added, “The project also fitted in with the History curriculum as students study a unit of work about Falklands History and do not just focus on the British History. I knew our students would present and express their ideas well, but I was impressed with all their comments and I hope that the video is well received by the veterans who see it.”

The 40th anniversary Committee Chair Phyl Rendell, stated: “I know how important the 40th anniversary will be for many people, which is why we need to make every effort to ensure that we mark the occasion with due respect, and pay tribute to the courage shown and the sacrifices made back in 1982. As a nation, we have moved forward substantially in the past 40 years and it is right that we celebrate how, in exercising our liberty, we have built a prosperous and peaceful country - one which has not simply survived, but thrived. We want to approach this milestone with optimism for the future. We now have a younger generation, born after 1982, who understand how they have benefited from the bravery of others and will continue to build on that legacy.”

The film will be shared at forthcoming Falklands 40th anniversary events in the fortnight running up to Liberation Day on 14th June. The school children are keen for as many veterans as possible to see the film and hear their messages and the gratitude of the young people of the Falkland Islands, for the sacrifices they made in 1982 to restore their liberty and freedom which they cherish.