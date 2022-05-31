Falkland Islands Veterans Reunion in Gosport and Portsmouth

31st Tuesday, May 2022 - 10:45 UTC Full article

The band of the Royal Marines, a contingent from HMS Sultan, naval cadets, and hundreds of Falklands' veterans all formed and marching in Gosport

The Reverend Godfrey Hilliard Hilliard MA, Chaplin of 40 Commando 1982, leading the commemoration service (Pic Peter Pepper) Veterans marching into position for the commemoration service (Pic Peter Pepper)

As the Falkland Islands Liberation Day approaches, on 14 June, commemoration events and services are being held across the United Kingdom and the Falklands, and over last weekend it was Gosport and Plymouth that marked the 40th anniversary of the 1982 War and honored those who did not return from the South Atlantic.

A commemoration reunion organized by the Falklands Veterans Foundation, Gosport, and sponsored by the Gosport Borough Council, Hampshire County Council and several service and civilian organizations took place during a sunny Sunday morning in Gosport at Falklands Gardens by Portsmouth Harbor, with hundreds of veterans marching with the band of the Royal Marines.

The Falklands Veterans chief executive, Derek “Smokey” Cole, who served on board HMS Intrepid in the war said in his speech that, “The veterans of the conflict are all very humbled to have received the Freedom of the Borough in 2005 and are delighted to be able to parade through the town once again, on this special year. There were many servicemen and families living in Gosport in 1982 who became involved in the conflict and sadly some did not return from the South Atlantic but will always be remembered.”

The Mayor of Gosport Councilor Jamie Hutchison gave the welcome address, which was followed by a service led by the Reverend Godfrey Hilliard MA, Chaplin of 40 Commando, Royal Marines in 1982, and the Reverend Bernard Clarke RN, of Holy Trinity Church, Gosport. Many military and civic dignitaries took part, as did Mr. Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Government Representative in Britain.

The Naval Hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” was sung. Mayor of Gosport Jamie Hutchison read the lesson and the address was made by the Reverend Hilliard.

The names of every one of the 255 servicemen who fell in the war and the three Falkland Islanders who lost their lives were read out. Flowers were laid for each one of them.

The Royal Marines band, naval contingents and hundreds of Falklands' veterans then marched up Gosport High Street to the cheers of hundreds of people. The salute outside the Town Hall was taken by Mayor Jamie Hutchinson, Lord-Lieutenant for Hampshire Nigel Atkinson, and Falklands War veteran Admiral Sir Philip Jones, formerly Chief of Naval Staff and First Sea Lord.

A reception for the hundreds of veterans, their families and invited guests followed.

On Saturday evening in Portsmouth another poignant event took place with a small parade and service by veterans and families of HMS Coventry, which was lost in the war. Wreaths were laid and a small service held at the Coventry monument.

The reunion was led HMS Coventry Association Chairman Chris Howe MBE and Coventry’s Captain David Hart Dyke CBE, LVO, ADC. The service was conducted by the Reverend Martin Kirkbride OCM. The names of all the 20 fallen crew members were read out and honored.

Peter Pepper, Gosport