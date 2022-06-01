At Falklands Thursday sunset, Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit

1st Wednesday, June 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The lighting of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon which will take place at Moody Brook on the site of the old Hovercraft hangar at 16:51 on June 2nd.

Falkland Islands Chief Fire Officer announced spectators are invited and are welcome to the lighting of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon which will take place at Moody Brook on the site of the old Hovercraft slipway and hangar at 16:51 on June 2nd.

The lighting of the beacon is to coincide with the sunset of the Falklands and to allow the event to be broadcasted by BBC Television within their live UK programming covering beacons in UK and other UK territories.

To ensure road safety and emergency service access to the area, spectators are requested to keep the road accessible and clear. A cordoned area shall be maintained around the Beacon with firefighters and appliances being on the standby.

A gas Beacon will be lit on Government House lawn at 20:30, this is to signify the end of the Jubilee Medal Award Ceremony being held for invited guests. The Beacon shall be visible from Ross Road and will remain lit until 21:00 or until the gas runs out.