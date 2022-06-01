Crown coin commemorating the Liberation of the Falklands for every child in the Islands

Children will be presented their coins on Friday 10 June at the Infant and Junior School and Falkland Islands Community School, plus the children at MPC

The Falkland Islands Commissioners of Currency and the 40th Anniversary Committee are delighted to announce the issue of a Crown Coin to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The 40th Anniversary Committee will be gifting a coin to every child under 16 in the Falkland Islands or who are in full time education. Children will be presented their coins on Friday 10 June at the Infant and Junior School and Falkland Islands Community School and coins will be given to all the children at Mount Pleasant. Parents of children living in Camp or who have not yet started school should contact JAldridge@taxation.gov.fk to arrange for these to be sent to you.

Chair of the 40th Anniversary Committee, Phyl Rendell said: “Thank you to Treasury staff for ensuring the arrival of the coins in time for 14 June. I am pleased that all the children in the Islands will be gifted this coin so they will have something to remind them not only of the celebration of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands but of how much was given by so many.”

A limited number of coins will be available to purchase locally from the Post Office in Stanley from Wednesday 1 June at the retail value of £12.46 per coin. Purchases will be limited to 2 per person. Coins can also be ordered directly from the Pobjoy Mint website.