Chilean President wants full ban on gun ownership

2nd Thursday, June 2022 - 07:49 UTC

Boric argued the reform he proposed would be “in favor” of the police's fight against “organizations dedicated to illegal arms trafficking.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Wednesday gave his first TV speech, during which he announced a plan to ban gun ownership and tackle drug trafficking, among other relevant measures.

“Armed violence will not be tolerated,” said Boric, who will introduce legislative proposals to radically narrow the possession of guns, following various shooting massacres in the United States.

The President spoke of a “total ban on gun ownership” because “armed violence will not be tolerated in our country and that is why our Program 'Fewer Arms, More Security' proposes the radical limitation of legal access [to firearms].”

The head of state has asked Chile's Congress for “all the support to pass a law that will allow us to move towards a total ban on gun ownership and at the same time strengthen the institutional framework in charge of control.”

The President also vowed to “increase controls to dismantle the organizations dedicated to illegal arms trafficking” and prevent armed violence, a new and growing phenomenon in Chile in recent years, from taking root in society. “There are some who do not applaud this, we have seen what happens in other countries, let's not allow it to happen to us in Chile,” Boric argued. “A Chile without weapons is a safer Chile,” the president insisted.

His plan seeks to reduce the number of firearms in the illegal market to help reduce homicide and violent crimes. Boric also argued the reform he proposed would be “in favor” of the police's work.

In his first televised speech, Boric also said he would submit a tax reform bill in the coming months.

The far-left leader, whose ruling coalition includes Chile's Communist Party members, has announced he would attend the Summit of the Americas next week in Los Angeles.