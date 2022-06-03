Argentina's Defense Minister welcomes new French-built OPV

3rd Friday, June 2022 - 21:33 UTC Full article

The incorporation of these four patrol vessels is fundamental to strengthening the activities of the Joint Maritime Command, Taiana said

Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana Thursday welcomed the French-built Ocean Patrol Vessel (OPV) ARA Contraalmirante Cordero, the last of the four ships purchased through the National Defense Fund (FonDef).

“We are very satisfied because we have completed a successful work with Naval Group and the incorporation of these four patrol vessels is fundamental to strengthening the activities of the Joint Maritime Command, for the defense of our sovereignty and to show the world that Argentina is a country that has a defensive strategy with a deterrent capacity and effective surveillance and control of its air, maritime and land space”, Taiana said.

The Cordero will join the Maritime Patrol Division to expand the surveillance, control, and defense capabilities of national maritime resources.

The ARA Contraalmirante Cordero arrived to join the control of illegal fishing after sailing from the Port of Concarneau, France, to its new berth at the Mar del Plata Naval Base.

Argentina Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Julio Horacio Guardia pointed out that “this true State policy has made it possible to incorporate four technologically modern units which have patrolled our maritime spaces.”

“These patrol boats contribute to making a qualitative leap in the development of sea control operations and the safeguard of life at sea,” Guardia added.

First, the ARA Bouchard was received in February 2020, after being in service with the French Navy. Then In June 2021, the ARA Piedrabuena arrived at the Mar del Plata Naval Base. They were joined in December by the ARA Storni. These three ships are already operational.

Read also: Argentina takes delivery of the last of four French-built OPVs