If re-elected, Bolsonaro might create three more ministries

6th Monday, June 2022 - 19:13 UTC Full article

The size of Brazil justifies doing this,” Bolsonaro explained

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Monday said he would most likely create three new ministers if he is reelected this year: Public Security, Fisheries, and Foreign Trade.

Under Bolsonaro's predecessor Michel Temer, Brazil used to have a Public Security Ministry, which was blended into the Justice Ministry once the current administration took over.

“This ministry of [Public Security] was studied, because of the extension of Brazil, I think the reestablishment is positive. Not only that one, but some other ministries that there is no doubt about, Industry and Commerce, for example. Even the issue of Fisheries can be studied,” the president explained.

“So, if we are reelected, we intend to better divide the ministries, create at most three more, so that we can better administer our country. The size of Brazil justifies doing this,” he added.

Bolsonaro also insisted reopening the Public Security department would be a “positive” step.

In separate statements, the head of state also addressed the privatization of the state-run oil company Petrobras: He said the process would take up to 4 years with all the resistance it already has.

However, he did not shut the door to that option, which will hinge on the proposal of an adequate privatization model, since the control of the oil company cannot simply be sold to the highest bidder.

”The privatization of Petrobras is very difficult. I spoke with the Minister of Mines and Energy (Adolfo Sachsida) and he has this intention and has already started, but it will be difficult to move forward,” Bolsonaro said in a different TV interview.

Privatizing Petrobras was proposed by Sachsida, who was appointed in April as Minister of Mines and Energy in place of General Bento Albuquerque due to Bolsonaro's dissatisfaction with continuous increases in fuel prices and their impact on inflation during an election year.

Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco has already said privatizing Petrobras was not a priority. Nevertheless, Sachsida persuaded the Economy Ministry to launch prospective studies for the possible endeavor.