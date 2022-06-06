Six dead in two more US shooting massacres

Multiple shooters are believed to have been involved in the Chattanooga case, Murphy said

Two major mass shootings were reported during the weekend in the United States as the country was still recovering emotionally from other killing sprees in the past few days. Preliminary reports mentioned three fatalities in each case, but other people were hospitalized in a critical condition.

The country continues to be shocked by recent gun attacks in Buffalo, New York; at a school in Uvalde, Texas; and at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Three people have died and 14 others were in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in the town of Chattanooga, in the state of Tennessee. The Police were first contacted at 2.45 am, according to spokesman Jeremy Eames. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 14 people had received gunshot wounds, while three others were injured after being hit by vehicles fleeing the area. Two people died from gunshot wounds and the other was run over, Eames explained.

It was the second shooting in Chattanooga in the last seven days. Police Chief Celeste Murphy said Sunday's massacre was an unrelated incident and 'multiple shooters' are believed to have been involved. “Several victims remain in critical condition,” Murphy also said.

Earlier Sunday, three people were reported dead and eleven wounded in a shooting in one of the most popular areas of bars and restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Regardless of how small and insignificant you may think that it is … please reach out to us,” she added. “We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” Murphy insisted.

On May 28, six teenagers were shot and wounded after multiple gunmen opened fire in downtown Chattanooga during a confrontation between two large groups of young people.

“The job of preventing kids from shooting each other cannot fall to the brave men and women of our police department,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” he added.

In Philadelphia, the shooting took place in the South Street area. Three people were killed and 11 more injured in the resulting chaos. Police issued a Twitter alert shortly before 1 AM Sunday. Officers patrolling the entertainment district heard shots and responded. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace told reporters while confirming two men and a woman had been killed, all with multiple gunshot wounds.