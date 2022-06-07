Job openings in Brazil show positive figures in April

Brazilian authorities have announced nearly 197,000 new formal jobs had been created in the month of April, according to the General Cadastre for Employed and Unemployed (Caged), released Monday by the Labor Ministry.

The positive balance stems from the difference between 1,854,557 hirings and 1,657,591 layoffs, which represented a significant increase in job generation compared to the same month of 2021 when only 89.5 thousand jobs were opened.

Labor Ministry's Bruno Dalcolmo explained that in April last year the country was going through a peak of COVID-19.

“The numbers are, once again, in line with the recovery process of the Brazilian economy,” said Dalcolmo.

There was a positive balance of vacancies in four of the five mapped sectors. The services sector was the one that registered the most job openings in April, with 117,007 posts. Next came trade, with 29,261, industry 26,378, and construction 25,341.

The only sector that lost jobs was agriculture and cattle breeding, where 1,021 jobs were lost.

The positive balance was registered in 25 states. The states of São Paulo (53,818 jobs), Rio de Janeiro (22,403), and Minas Gerais (20,059) were the ones that created the most jobs.

Brazil's Southeast led the way with 101,279 jobs in April, followed by the Northeast (29,813), the Center-West (25,598), the South (25,102), and the North (12,023).

Average salaries in February came to R$ 1,906.54 (US$ 391).

Between January and April of 2022, the country has reached 770,593 formal jobs, against 894,664 in the same period in 2021. Most of the jobs generated this year were in the service sector.

There were 534,523 hirings. Next comes industry (127,788), civil construction (119,923), and agriculture and cattle-breeding (23,009).

Of the total number of jobs created this year, 25,619 were odd jobs and 19,906 were part-time jobs.

Until April, Brazil had 41,448,948 registered jobs, one of the largest ever, the Ministry of Labor also showed.