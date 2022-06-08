Falkland Islanders “Look Forward at Forty” and will continue to develop the community and economy of the Islands

8th Wednesday, June 2022 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Mrs. Phyll Rendell, “a reflective and emotional time for Islanders who will remain forever grateful to the British Forces who liberated them forty years ago”

As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee popular celebrations come to an end, Falkland Islanders have turned back to the 40th-anniversary commemorations of the war and the coming Liberation Day. The Chair of the 40th Anniversary Committee, Mrs. Phyl Rendell MBE made a brief statement on coming events and the future.

“Falkland Islanders are having a busy time during the month of June. They have enjoyed a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a church service, bonfires, beacon lighting, tea parties, and dances.



”Now attention has turned back to commemorating the 40th anniversary of the war in 1982, culminating in Liberation Day on 14th June. It is a reflective and emotional time for Islanders who will remain forever grateful to the British Forces who liberated them 40 years ago. Those who died or were injured will never be forgotten nor their sacrifice to give us the right to live under the flag of our choice. Veterans are travelling here to reflect and celebrate the liberation of the Islands and will continue to visit throughout the year.



“Falkland Islanders “Look forward at Forty“ and will continue to develop the community and economy of the Islands, ensuring a successful future of the next generation.”



Mrs. Phyl Rendell MBE,

Chair 40th Anniversary Committee,

Stanley, Falkland Islands