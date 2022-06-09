Resumption of Chile/Falklands air link, a “historic event”, says Argentine official Carmona

9th Thursday, June 2022 - 09:48 UTC Full article

Carmona said that there are still pending issues with the UK referred to “migration restrictions and the permanence of Argentine citizens in the Islands” (Pic M. Kennard/DCUK)

“It is quite painful for us Argentines to have to travel with passports to the Malvinas when we're talking of our national territory”

“A historic event” is how Guillermo Carmona, the Argentine Secretary for Malvinas, South Atlantic islands, and Antarctica affairs described the confirmed resumption of the weekly air link between Punta Arenas in Chile and the Falkland Islands, with a monthly stop over at Rio Gallegos in Santa Cruz province.

“It will allow Argentines to travel to the Islands, it's very important it's a historic event. It is of great significance for those Argentines wishing to travel to the Malvinas Islands”, Carmona said in a radio interview.

Comments follow on the announcement of the reestablishment of the weekly LATAM air link with Chile beginning next July 2nd, and for which bookings have been opened.

“The Argentine government has been claiming since March for the return of this air communication following two years of unilateral suspension by British authorities, which started with the outbreak of the pandemic”.

Carmona pointed out that these were “the only flights that remained non operational after such a long time”, adding that the first flight will be taking place next July 2nd, “as long as there are bookings and ticket sales”.

“It is most important for us Argentines that the communication line remains open so that next of kin of the fallen can visit the Argentine cemetery at Darwin. Likewise for the veterans who want to return to the battle fields. This will also help those stranded in the Islands, particularly members of the Chilean community, who have been unable to return to their country since the start of the pandemic”.

Carmona also recalled that there are still pending issues with the UK referred to “migration restrictions and the permanence of Argentine citizens in the Islands”.

“It is quite painful for us Argentines to have to travel with passports to the Malvinas when we're talking of our national territory. These are issues which are part of a process of which national authorities are trying to revert”, Carmona said.

LATAM earlier this week announced the first flight from Punta Arenas to MPA on July 2nd and the following July Saturdays. On July 9 and 16 the LATAM air link will be stopping over in Rio Gallegos.