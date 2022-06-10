The unsung heroes of, “Glimpses of the Falklands War”

10th Friday, June 2022 - 09:29 UTC Full article

Every sale from the book generates a donation to Blind Veterans UK.

Glimpses of the Falklands War, from the British Modern Military History Society, recounts some of the personal experiences and stories of over 100 service men and women, Falkland Islanders, and others who were involved in the Falklands War.

Every sale from the book generates a donation to Blind Veterans UK.

Stories from the book range from the early stages with the Argentine invasion and occupation, the Task Force heading south, to the recapture and liberation of Stanley 74 days later.

The stories are from many unsung heroes – the dockworkers who prepared the ships in record time, the helicopter pilots who rescued casualties from blazing vessels, freezing waters and mountainsides, the medics and padres who tended to the wounded both friend and foe alike, to the teenagers who manned the defense systems on the ships, the courage of the bomb disposal teams, or the ground troops which yomped across rugged terrain to Stanley and the final victory.

Each and every one made an important contribution to the victory against an unwanted aggressor. (PN).- .