Falklands ceremony and parade at Liberation Memorial on the 40th anniversary

15th Wednesday, June 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Minister Quin and Royal Marines Commandant Lt Gen Robert Magowan at the Liberation Memorial with wreaths

Hundreds turned out in Stanley on Tuesday to follow events marking the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from the Argentine occupation in 1982.

Following a Thanksgiving service at Christ Church Cathedral there was a parade of the different forces, including FI Defense Forces, and a ceremony at the Liberation Memorial where visiting officials, Falklands lawmakers, Armed Forces representatives, Veterans and other organizations laid flower wreaths.

To celebrate this anniversary the Minister for UK Defense Procurement, Jeremy Quin MP and Commandant General Royal Marines (CGRM), Lt Gen Robert Magowan, travelled from the UK to be involved in the parade and memorial service.

Spectators lined the streets to watch the military parade which marched to the thunderous beat of the acclaimed The Bands of HM Royal Marines who had also made the 8000-mile journey for Liberation Day.

The parade included, Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, British Army, Royal Navy, Merchant Navy and Falkland Islands Defense Force personnel

The parade finished at the Liberation Memorial where a service was held, during which both CGRM and the Minister laid wreaths alongside various representatives from the Falkland Islands Government, teh Falklands Governor, UK Armed Forces, Veteran associations and Youth Groups.

After the service spectators travelled to the newly named City Hall, where the Governor read out the Letters Patent which enshrines Stanley’s position as a city.

A Civic receptions, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, was held in the Town Hall where alcoholic/soft beverages and buffet food were available.

An alternative quieter, reflective reception took place at the Malvina House Hotel with refreshments and a hot buffet.

All residents and members of the Armed Services were cordially invited to attend.