Gibraltar government officials meet with C24 Chair

15th Wednesday, June 2022 - 10:05 UTC

Gibraltar delegates with Grenada Ambassador and C24 Chair Keisha McGuire

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, together with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, met privately with the Chair of the United Nations Committee of 24, Ambassador Keisha McGuire, (Grenada), at the UN headquarters in New York.

The meeting provided a useful opportunity to engage directly with the Committee outside the formal structure of the annual set speeches in the meeting rooms, according to the Gibraltar government release.

“The objective of the Government was to discuss ideas for the way forward in relation for the greater involvement of Gibraltar in the work of the Committee of 24 and to better understand from the Chair the opportunities that might be available for this to happen.

”This is in line with the policy of the Gib. Government to work closer with the Committee in the context of the decolonization of Gibraltar and its removal from the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories”.

This is not the first time that such a meeting has taken place between the Government of Gibraltar, representing the people of the Territory, and the serving Committee Chair. However, that work was interrupted during 2020 and 2021 as a consequence of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “It was a pleasure to finally be able to meet the C24 Chair, Ms McGuire, in person in New York and to set out in a more relaxed manner our key objectives in continuing to engage and appear before the Committee. This is a key part of the work the Deputy Chief Minister and I do, together with Minister Sir Joe Bossano, in ensuring we promote the C24’s understanding of the issues that affect Gibraltar’s continuing impetus for our delisting from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.”