Falklands Veterans memorial service and parade in Portsmouth on Sunday

18th Saturday, June 2022 - 11:13 UTC Full article

The Falklands Memorial, next to the Square Tower in Portsmouth

Falkland Islands Veterans from all branches of the British military will be holding the annual memorial service and parading on Sunday, in Portsmouth, to mark the fortieth anniversary.

According to the organizers https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/topic/organisersretired military personnel will march through Broad Street to the Falklands Memorial, which is next to the Square Tower.

The parade will begin at 10.20am and will see Veterans assembled opposite the memorial by 10.45am. Then, at 10.59am the Last Post will sound before a field gun is fired at 11am to mark a two-minute silence.

Veterans will then be presented with the Freedom of Portsmouth during a ceremony led by civic leaders, before an official twinning of Portsmouth and the Falklands capital, now City of Stanley is formally announced.

Commemorations will then move into Portsmouth Cathedral, in High Street.

On Saturday the official calendar also indicates a day of ceremonies, the Falkland 40 Service and Gala Dinner, organized by SAMA82 Christchurch branch.

Likewise in Aldershot a Parachute Regiment Drumhead service, parade and reception is scheduled.