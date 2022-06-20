“Etched in Memory,” ambitious exhibit opens at the Falkland Islands Museum

20th Monday, June 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Guests reflect at the Wall of Remembrance; Richard Cockwell, Museum Chair, and Tasmin Tyrrell speak at the opening

The largest ever and newest exhibit of the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust (FIMNT), “Etched in Memory,” opened at the Historic Dockyard Museum in the lead to Liberation Day.

The exhibit focuses on the events of 1982 and has dedicated separate elements about the invasion, occupation, Liberation and aftermath. It also contains numerous accounts of the war from the perspective of Falkland Islanders.

Another section outlines the Task Force, plus local involvement in the war, remembrance for the lives lost and a section on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

A product of 18 months of hard work, the exhibition required building an entire new wall for the museum, in order to display its “wall of remembrance”, a room dedicated to all British soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the war.

Photographs display the names, ages and faces of as many British soldiers as possible who gave their lives, as well as the three Falkland Islanders who died.

The opening event was well attended, and the exhibit is due to remain open for an indeterminate but significant length of time to allow members of the public and visitors for the 40th Anniversary to see it.