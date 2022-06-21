Meetings between LatAm countries and OECD taking place in Brazil

Brazil's plan to join the group will also be considered during the 4-day event

Brazil is hosting meetings between Latin American and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, during which economic policies, education, and productivity matters are to be discussed.

President Jair Bolsonaro and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann headed the opening ceremony in Brasilia of the event where Brazil's plan to join the group will also be considered. The initiative has been greenlighted at a Paris meeting earlier this month.

The first event will span through Wednesday and will focus on Brazil's reform agenda to meet OECD membership criteria in economic issues and trends, corporate governance, regulatory framework reviews, education, health, public governance, trade, and agriculture.

According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, the forum will feature the launch of a project financed by the European Union to support Brazil's recovery from the economic crisis, focusing on the green growth agenda.

The OECD Regional Program for Latin America and the Caribbean will promote a conference with education ministers from the region, who will discuss the possible redesigning of learning content and new pedagogical approaches, and the reconfiguration of teaching and learning spaces to encourage collaboration and innovation. The use of technology to promote improvement and the efficient investment of educational resources will also be under debate.

Thursday and Friday there will be the 4th Ministerial Summit on Productivity. The event will be organized jointly by the Brazilian government and the OECD, with support from the OECD Global Productivity Forum. The Brazil-OECD Week will end Friday afternoon with a meeting of the Regional Program Steering Group, which meets twice a year, once in Paris at the OECD headquarters and once in Latin America or the Caribbean.

The Steering Group meeting will have representatives from all the OECD and Latin American countries that participate in the Regional Program. On the occasion, Brazil and Mexico will transfer the co-chairmanship of the steering group to Colombia and another Latin American country to be confirmed.

The meeting is also attended by other international bodies such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Andean Development Confederation (CAF), and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), among other regional bodies. (Source: Agencia Brasil)