Argentine Army and Impsa agree on modernization of tanks

27th Monday, June 2022 - 10:17 UTC Full article

Impsa will also supply spare parts for the TAM

The Argentine Defense Ministry, the Argentine Army, and the Mendoza-based company Impsa have signed an agreement to modernize the turrets of several locally-built 2C tanks, it was reported.

The initiative involving the Argentine Medium Tank (Tanque Argentino Mediano - TAM 2C), arguably the most powerful armored vehicle in the country, will be supported by the National Defense Fund (FONDEF).

“It is very important to partner with the Ministry of Defense and the Argentine Army in such an emblematic project for the country as the modernization of the TAM 2C. This allows us to continue developing our capabilities in the national defense industry, thanks to the technical and human capacity of our workers. Besides, it means more national production, more Argentine jobs, and boosts the development of the Argentine industry,” Impsa's CEO Sergio Carobene said.

“For the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, it is strategic to work with a partner such as Impsa, due to its capacity and commitment. Consolidating and expanding the capabilities of the national industry is one of our main objectives, through FONDEF, and in particular, the TAM 2C modernization project,” Undersecretary of Scientific Research and Industrial Policy Roberto Adaro explained.

The undertaking seeks to update this combat vehicle with the latest technologies available. The TAM family is the Army's main armored and mechanized element, and its design and production date back to the end of the 1970s and early 1980s.

In addition to the current project, Impsa will supply the Army with spare parts for the TAM. This new project is in addition to the 12 projects already underway, according to previous company announcements.