Argentine Minister shown plans for automaker recovery

28th Tuesday, June 2022 - 21:09 UTC Full article

Renault wants Argentina to be a lithium carbonate supplier for the company's sustainable mobility developments, de los Mozos told Scioli

Argentina's Productive Development Minister Daniel Scioli has been delivered an investment plan by automaker Renault with which the company intends to boost its presence in the country and help reactivate the economy.

Renault's Industrial Executive Vice-President José Vicente de los Mozos showed Scioli the strategy aimed at integrating domestic production of auto parts while promoting exports.

De los Mozos and Scioli also discussed future projects for the Santa Isabel plant in the province of Córdoba.

“This new Renault strategy coincides with a moment in the country where we are seeking to deepen the integration of more domestic auto parts to promote the industry by substituting imports”, Scioli said Monday.

The former Vice President also highlighted the fact that the company's relaunching in Argentina “will mean more production, jobs, and exports” for the country.

Company executives told Scioli the new strategy had been dubbed “Renaulution,” a Strategic Plan under the Resurrection, Renovation, and Revolution axes, which reaffirms Argentina as one of the main strategic markets in the region for the group.

“We are committed to advancing in a new platform in Argentina with 35%integration of components from local industry, an initiative that Renault has never done,” de los Mozos explained.

“We want Argentina, which has a very important reserve and good quality of lithium carbonate, to be a supplier for Renault,” he added with sustainable mobility in mind.

Joining Scioli were the Industry Secretary Ariel Schale and Mining Secretary Fernanda Ávila, while on Renault's side also participated in the meeting Renault Latin America President Luiz Fernando Pedrucci and Renault Argentina CEO Pablo Sibilla.

“Regional integration is fundamentally based on a specialization strategy, where each country will have a role within the company's production structure and guarantee vehicle exchanges between countries. Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina will be part of this strategic exchange ecosystem,” Pedrucci pointed out.

“We have a factory that will be working in two shifts, producing 438 vehicles per day, ... including those we manufacture for Nissan. We manufacture the greatest diversity of vehicles and employ 2,700 workers. With this strategic plan, we expect to produce more, generate more sources of employment and increase exports,” Sibilla stressed.