Argentine opposition Congressman meets with Uruguayan President

30th Thursday, June 2022

“We have to learn a lot from what President Lacalle Pou has achieved in his administration,” Frigerio said after meeting with the Uruguayan President

Argentine Congressman Rogelio Frigerio of the opposition JxC coalition held meetings with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and other Multicolor Coalition leaders to discuss the situation of the Uruguay River as well as the need to improve integration processes between the two countries, including possible changes to Mercosur.

“We talked about the potential that our river has in common and the capacity we have to take much more advantage of the synergy between the two countries so that our citizens can live better. It was a very nice talk,” the former Minister of the Interior explained.

Argentina must “adopt a different position in the relationship with Uruguay, taking into account the enormous potential and the possibility of taking advantage of that synergy to grow and for people to live better,” he added.

“There are many things that unite us Argentines with Uruguayans, and more so with the people of Entre Ríos. We are separated by a river that, rather than separating us, could unite us”, he added. Frigerio, who stems from the Entre Rìos constituency, also highlighted the river's navigability was on the agenda.

“Argentina has to generate more political muscle and make changes and transformations much faster. It is necessary to adopt a policy with a much faster pace than the gradualism we had to adopt when we were in government. We have to learn a lot from what President Lacalle Pou has achieved in his administration,” Frigerio pointed out while admitting that “if Mercosur encloses us and restricts the growth capacity of our countries, it is something that we have to review.”

Frigerio also met with former two-time Uruguayan President Julio María Sanguinetti and with National Party leader Pablo Iturralde. It was his second visit to Uruguay to bolster across-the-river ties. In May, he went to Paysandú to meet local officials of coastal cities along the Uruguay River.

(Source: Infobae)